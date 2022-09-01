Fla. Atty Fee Law Survives Challenge From Contractor Groups

By Ben Zigterman (September 1, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging a new law aimed at limiting attorney fee awards when insurance benefits are assigned to a contractor. In May, the Restoration Association of Florida Inc. and Air Quality Assessors LLC sued Melanie S. Griffin, the secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and Donald Shaw, the executive director of the state's Construction Industry Licensing Board, arguing that the new law — SB 2-D — unfairly targeted roofing contractors and their work for homeowners. A lawsuit challenging a new law aimed at limiting attorney fee awards when insurance benefits are assigned to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS