'Wide Range' Of Pros Studying 12 GHz Band, FCC Chair Says

By Christopher Cole (September 1, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's chief told Republican members of Congress that a "wide range" of experts are studying potential changes to the allocation of the 12 gigahertz spectrum band and the agency isn't rushing into any action. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in letters posted Thursday that legal, technical and policy advisers from three agency divisions are working on an upcoming decision on whether to retool the satellite-dominated band to make room for 5G wireless signals. "This will require carefully examining the characteristics of this spectrum band … before deciding whether, and if so, how, to make it available for more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS