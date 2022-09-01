Fed. Circ. Affirms Twice-Remanded PTAB Ax Of Nike Shoe IP

By Britain Eakin (September 1, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit capped off Adidas AG's long-running effort to kill a Nike footwear stitching patent with a win on Thursday, issuing a third and final decision in the case upholding a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that Nike's proposed amended claim is invalid. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel said the PTAB's decision that the amended claim was obvious is supported by substantial evidence, and it rejected Nike's argument that the board improperly placed the burden of persuasion on it. The Federal Circuit's decision puts an end to the inter partes review, which Adidas first filed in 2012, and ties up a...

