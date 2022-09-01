OSHA Fines Wells Fargo $22M For Firing Whistleblower

By Celeste Bott (September 1, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo must pay a former Chicago-based senior manager more than $22 million for improperly firing them after they voiced concerns that management was directing workers to falsify customer information and engaging in price-fixing and interest rate collusion, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday. The DOL's Occupational Safety and Health Administration concluded that the bank violated the whistleblower protection provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act after the former employee, who is unnamed but worked in Wells Fargo's commercial banking segment, filed a complaint. The $22 million covers the employee's back wages, interest, lost bonuses and benefits, front pay and other compensatory...

