Illinois Top Recipient Of FCC's $792M Rural Spending Plan

By Christopher Cole (September 1, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission plans to spend nearly $792 million on rural broadband projects through a fund targeted to the country's hardest-to-reach areas. The latest round of approvals under the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is expected to pay for high-speed internet connectivity across more than 350,000 estimated locations in 19 states. Illinois projects received the most funding at $212 million. "This funding will connect more households throughout the country with high-speed broadband as part of our ongoing work to close the digital divide," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a Wednesday statement. "We are confident these projects can bring quality service...

