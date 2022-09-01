Afghan Resettlement Efforts Will Now Prioritize US Family Ties

By Alyssa Aquino (September 1, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration will focus on bringing over Afghans who have U.S. families in the next stage of its effort to relocate those fearing for their lives under the Taliban's rule, a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. Under "Operation Enduring Welcome," the administration will focus its ongoing efforts to relocate vulnerable Afghans to three categories of people who are eligible for green cards: overseas Afghans with U.S. families or relatives who have already resettled in the country; special immigrant visa applicants; and people who have been referred to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. The focus on people with guaranteed pathways to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS