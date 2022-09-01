Burns & Levinson Absorbs 5-Atty Enviro Boutique

By Emma Cueto (September 1, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts-based firm Burns & Levinson LLP has absorbed all five attorneys from Boston environmental boutique Mackie Shea Durning PC, according to an announcement Thursday. As part of the move, name partners John Shea and Peter Durning will join the firm as partners while name partner Thomas Mackie will join as senior counsel. The firm's additional two attorneys, Gail Magenau Hire and Peter Vetere, will join Burns & Levinson as an of counsel and an associate, respectively. All five will practice in the firm's real estate and environmental practice groups, according to the firm. "I have known John, Tom and Peter for over...

