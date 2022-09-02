Deliveroo Riders' Union Can Appeal Ruling On Labor Rights

By Silvia Martelli (September 2, 2022, 7:39 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s highest court has agreed to hear a challenge brought by a trade union against a ruling that Deliveroo couriers are self-employed rather than workers for the food delivery company, preventing them from organizing. The U.K. Supreme Court said on Thursday that it will rule on whether the European Convention on Human Rights provides the right to self-employed workers to organize as a trade union. The Court of Appeal upheld in June 2021 a lower court ruling that the Deliveroo couriers cannot form a collective bargaining unit because they are not in an "employment relationship" with the company. The appellate panel...

