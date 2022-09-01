Zendesk Hangs On To $10.2B Deal Over Light Street Objection

By Renee Hickman (September 1, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Zendesk Inc. announced Thursday that after evaluating a recapitalization proposal from 2% shareholder Light Street Capital, it concluded the proposal was not superior to a $10.2 billion go-private deal the company already agreed to with a consortium led by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Permira Advisers. Zendesk said in a statement that the Light Street proposal "would result in uncertain value and increase standalone operational, financial and governance risks." The Light Street proposal, made earlier this week, would involve Zendesk undergoing recapitalization, or a restructuring of the company's mixture of debt and equity. It would also call for the...

