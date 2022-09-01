Texas Patient's Death Can't Stop Daughter's Med Mal Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (September 1, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel has reinstated a medical malpractice suit that accused a nursing home of negligently caring for a patient, which caused injuries, saying the fact that the patient died prior to her daughter filing the complaint did not warrant dismissal. A three-judge panel of the Tenth Court of Appeals reversed a trial judge's order tossing a suit lodged by estate administrator Martha Pena, the daughter of patient Celia Ontiveros. The suit accused Nexion Health at Waxahachie Inc., doing business as Renfro Healthcare Center, of failing to properly treat the patient's foot wound, which became infected and required amputation of...

