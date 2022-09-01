Google Prevails Over Startup In Online Ad Tech Patent Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 1, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted Google LLC's request to invalidate all remaining patent claims in a tech startup's infringement suit against the search company over online advertising technology, finding some weren't supported by the court's claim construction and others were either unpatentable or invalid. As a result, U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo on Wednesday granted Google's motion for summary judgment on all the remaining claims asserted by Impact Engine Inc. The case initially involved the assertion of eight patents, all related to Impact Engine's system and method for creating, editing, sharing and distributing web-based ads. Wednesday's decision knocks out the remaining...

