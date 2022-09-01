Engineers Urge Quick FCC Approval For New Anti-Crash Tech

By Kelly Lienhard (September 1, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Institute of Transportation Engineers urged the Federal Communications Commission to immediately allow new crash avoidance technology to replace an older system in a spectrum band partially reserved for roadway safety. The institute said Wednesday that granting a waiver request to establish the new technology, C-V2X, in the 5.9 gigahertz band would ensure both a smoother and more efficient transition from the older system and dedicated short-range communications, as well as help prevent car accidents across the United States. The group wrote that it "supports the quick deployment of C-V2X technologies, in advance of the adoption of final C-V2X operating rules, which...

