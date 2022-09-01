UK Hedge Fund Exec Charged With $20M Forex Scheme

By Elliot Weld (September 1, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A founder of UK-based hedge fund Glen Point Capital has been arrested and charged with manipulating two foreign exchange currency rates to fraudulently trigger a $20 million payout, Manhattan federal prosecutors said Thursday. Neil Phillips was arrested in Spain earlier this week after a sealed indictment was issued against him in March, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York. He is charged with commodities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit commodities and wire fraud. Prosecutors allege Phillips purchased a "one touch" digital barrier option for the U.S. dollar and South African...

