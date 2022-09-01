Chicago Workers Want Redo On Genetic Bias Damages Ruling

By Abby Wargo (September 1, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Two Chicago employees alleging a city wellness initiative violated federal genetic discrimination law asked an Illinois federal court to reconsider its July decision tossing their request for monetary damages, saying the bias did not have to be intentional in order to obtain relief under the law. Browgley Russell and James Burris on Wednesday filed a motion to reconsider the July ruling striking their request for damages on their Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act claim, saying the plain language of the law shows that they don't have to prove intentional discrimination to be eligible to win damages. "The Court erred in striking the...

