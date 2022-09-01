PerkinElmer Says Lab Owes $6M For COVID Test Gear

By Chris Villani (September 1, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A diagnostic lab ignored dozens of invoices and failed to pay PerkinElmer Health Sciences Inc. for more than $6 million worth of COVID-19 testing gear, according to a suit filed Thursday in Massachusetts federal court. According to the complaint, PerkinElmer began doing business with New York-based LabQ Clinical Diagnostics LLC during the first year of the pandemic, in August 2020. LabQ has been periodically buying either products or services related to COVID-19 testing from PerkinElmer ever since, the Bay State company said. PerkinElmer shipped several pieces of testing equipment in late January to LabQ, whose members are residents of New York,...

