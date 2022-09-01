Calif. Corporate Climate Reporting Bill Fails In State Assembly

By Al Barbarino (September 1, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A California effort to ramp up the climate-related disclosures of large private and public corporations has failed in the California State Assembly despite broader environmental legislative victories. The Climate Corporate Accountability Act, S.B. 260, which would have required mega-corporations doing business in California to disclose certain greenhouse gas emissions, fell four votes short Wednesday of the necessary majority of the 80-member assembly needed for passage. The bill received a 37-25 vote, with no vote recorded for the remaining 18 members. The state's Senate had passed the bill, 23-7, in January. Despite the bill's failure, separate measures pushed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS