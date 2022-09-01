Supreme Court Won't Put Collective Cert. On Hold

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 1, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday that it won't pause a district court's decision granting collective certification in a wage suit, turning down a call center company's bid to halt the case so it could challenge the two-step method the court used. Chief Justice John Roberts denied Maximus Inc.'s bid to stay the lower court decision until it would have finalized its certiorari petition challenging the two-step test the lower court used to certify the collective. The U.S. Supreme Court won't interfere with a New Jersey federal court's decision to grant collective certification in a wage suit, denying a call center...

