Ex-GC Loses Bid For Benefits Win Against CBD Co. Founder

By Abby Wargo (September 2, 2022, 12:55 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge denied the former general counsel for three CBD companies' request for an early win in his back pay and benefits suit against the companies' owner, ruling there are still factual disputes over whether the attorney had proven the corporate veil can be pierced. U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan in an order Thursday denied the summary judgment request of Peter Borghetti and his wife, Cherylann, in their suit against Deborah Gestner, the founder, owner and former president of CBD USA Grown Inc., Greenleaf Golden Enterprises LLC and KMA Holdings Group LLC. Judge Horan said that resolution of...

