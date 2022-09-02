Wilson Elser Grows In NY With Med Mal, Health Care Partners

By Tracey Read (September 2, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP has hired two lateral partners for its medical malpractice and health care practice in New York. Timothy Sheehan and Joe Swart, who started with their new firm Thursday, most recently worked at DeCorato Sheehan Merolesi & Federico LLP. Sheehan is now based in the White Plains office, and Swart will work in the New York City office. This is Sheehan's second time working for Wilson Elser. His first stint was as a trial lawyer from 1987 through 2012, including 19 years as a partner. During a joint interview with Law360 on Friday, Sheehan said...

