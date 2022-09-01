Disney Settles Screenwriters' Claim It Stole 'Pirates' IP

By Gina Kim (September 1, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Walt Disney Co. has settled a 5-year-old copyright infringement suit filed in Los Angeles federal court by screenwriters who alleged the entertainment giant's billion-dollar blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean" film franchise copied their ideas, according to a minute order issued Thursday. Disney and screenwriter plaintiffs Arthur Alfred and Ezequiel Martinez participated in a confidential settlement conference Wednesday, according to U.S. District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall's two-page minute order. The order also reminded all parties that all settlement discussions were deemed confidential. Wednesday's settlement ends a 5-year-old case that Alfred and Martinez, along with their producer Tova Laiter, initiated in November...

