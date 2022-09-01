Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Disney Settles Screenwriters' Claim It Stole 'Pirates' IP

By Gina Kim (September 1, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Walt Disney Co. has settled a 5-year-old copyright infringement suit filed in Los Angeles federal court by screenwriters who alleged the entertainment giant's billion-dollar blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean" film franchise copied their ideas, according to a minute order issued Thursday. 

Disney and screenwriter plaintiffs Arthur Alfred and Ezequiel Martinez participated in a confidential settlement conference Wednesday, according to U.S. District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall's two-page minute order. The order also reminded all parties that all settlement discussions were deemed confidential. 

Wednesday's settlement ends a 5-year-old case that Alfred and Martinez, along with their producer Tova Laiter, initiated in November...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!