T-Mobile Wins Majority Of Licenses In FCC's 2.5 GHz Auction

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 2, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile has won the majority of county-based licenses in the 2.5 gigahertz band auction, according to information released by the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday. Some 7,872 of the 8,017 offered county-based licenses for the previously unreleased spectrum, or 98% of the total inventory, were sold in the auction. T-Mobile won 7,156, or roughly 90% of the sold licenses, according to data released by the commission Sept. 1. The telecommunications giant will pay $304 million for the licenses. The commission said that because most of the available spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band is located in rural areas, the auction provides...

