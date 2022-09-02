1st Circ. Says Fuzzy Memory Of Assault Doesn't Bar Asylum

By Jonathan Capriel (September 2, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals was wrong when it refused to consider a psychological report explaining why an El Salvadoran teen seeking asylum had trouble remembering the details of sexual assaults that occurred when she was a child, a split First Circuit has ruled. Karen Elizabeth Rivera-Medrano lost her asylum case when the immigration judge found her testimony about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her former stepfather inconsistent, particularly her original characterization of the assaults when she was very young as "rape" rather than molestation. And while the BIA said that the psychologist's report ultimately wouldn't change anything,...

