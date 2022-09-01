Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pot Farmer Tells 9th Circ. Illegal Biz No Problem In $200M Suit

By Gina Kim (September 1, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A California marijuana farmer on Thursday urged the Ninth Circuit to revive her $200 million civil racketeering suit alleging ex-business partners conspired to steal her farmland, arguing federal courts can provide relief even though the underlying business was illegal under federal law. 

In oral arguments before a three-judge panel, Kristin Cope of O'Melveny & Myers, representing Francine Shulman, said district courts can grant relief even if the alleged injuries and damages stem from an illegal enterprise.

A marijuana farmer in California asked the Ninth Circuit to revive her $200 million suit alleging her ex-business partners conspired to steal her farmland, arguing...

