NJ University Inks $1.3M Deal Over COVID-19 Tuition Refunds

By Ryan Harroff (September 2, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A private university in New Jersey has agreed to pay students $1.3 million to settle their tuition refund class claims over the school's shift to remote learning at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a settlement agreement filed in New Jersey federal court Thursday, Monmouth University will pay up to $155 to every student who was enrolled in the spring 2020 semester, provided they fill out a claim form within 45 days of the court's final approval hearing, which has yet to be scheduled. The deal also says class counsel from Bursor & Fisher PA will get up to...

