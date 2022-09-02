Dermatology Co. Would Pay $3.7M To End Ransomware Suit

By Ben Kochman (September 2, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Wisconsin-based Forefront Dermatology SC has agreed to pay $3.7 million to resolve litigation stemming from a 2021 ransomware attack that exposed the personal data of more than two million patients, employees and employee beneficiaries, court papers say. Under the deal proposed Thursday in Wisconsin federal court, the dermatology group practice would set up a $3.7 million cash fund to reimburse people affected by the breach up to $10,000 for documented losses stemming from the episode. Members of the proposed class would alternatively be able to claim up to $125 for time they spent attempting to prevent fraud or identity theft after learning...

