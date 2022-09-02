Banker Ruled 'Overly Sensitive' In Discrimination Suit

By Alex Baldwin (September 2, 2022, 6:12 PM BST) -- When the boss of a highly paid female banker at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce asked her to babysit, it was a joke, not harassment, an employment tribunal found in largely dismissing the banker's claim against her former employer. The tribunal ruled in a decision published Thursday that Zhuofang Wei was victimized by the bank in general when it moved up her termination date by 11 days when she was made redundant in March 2020. But the tribunal threw out most of her claims that she was harassed by several executives at the bank, saying they fell short of being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS