Workers Of Collapsed Forex Firm Win Compensation

By Ronan Barnard (September 2, 2022, 6:48 PM BST) -- Employees of one of the U.K.'s largest retail foreign exchange companies won compensation Friday after they were made redundant en masse with no warning when the company collapsed from the financial strain of COVID-19. Former employees of Lenlyn U.K. Ltd. have won a protective award of 10 weeks salary after the company went into administration last October, leaving its entire workforce out of work without any consultation or warning to the employees or their union GMB — one of the largest unions in the U.K. Aqsa Hussain, GMB's counsel, said the company gave employees a redundancy pack which contained a form...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS