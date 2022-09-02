Pro Say: A Legal Explainer Of The Mar-A-Lago Search

Law360 (September 2, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Earlier this month, the FBI executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and found more than 100 highly sensitive and classified records. On this week's episode of Law360's Pro Say, we cut through the noise of the political pundits and focus on what you need to know to understand the fallout from the search. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} The government's action sparked a back-and-forth legal saga that's moving at such a lightning pace in the courtroom...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS