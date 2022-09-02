UK Supreme Court To Hear Soccer Ref Income Tax Fight

By Matt Thompson (September 2, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal of a ruling that part-time referees are employees of a soccer officiating organization and that HM Revenue & Customs therefore was entitled to deduct income tax and social security from their earnings. The U.K. Supreme Court will review a case in which a lower court found part-time referees who mostly officiated in England's League One and League Two were employees who should've had tax deducted from their earnings. (Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images) Three Supreme Court judges granted leave to challenge an appeals court's September 2021 ruling for HMRC concerning the referees,...

