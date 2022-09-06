Despite New DACA Rule, Dreamers Need Legislative Fix

By Martin Robles-Avila (September 6, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The devil is at the door: Hoping to keep him at bay, the Biden administration recently published its final rule on former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program.[1] The rule is the administration's response to what may prove to be DACA's coup de grâce, a July 16, 2021, permanent injunction issued by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Texas v. U.S.[2] Campaigning for the presidency in 2008, Obama promised to make comprehensive immigration reform a top priority in his first year as president, "to finally bring those 12 million people out of the shadows."[3]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS