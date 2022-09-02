'Mold Medic' Mark Dispute Will Stay In Pa., Judge Rules

By Matthew Santoni (September 2, 2022, 1:37 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area mold remediation company's lawsuit over a New Jersey competitor's use of the name "Mold Medic" will move ahead in a Pennsylvania federal court, a judge said in denying the New Jersey company's motion to dismiss or transfer the case. U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV said his court could exercise personal jurisdiction over Monmouth County, N.J.-based All American Restoration Corp. because the company was a registered contractor in Pennsylvania and had solicited business from customers in the Keystone State. "While advertising about being licensed and able to do work in Pennsylvania and having internet contact with 58 Pennsylvanians...

