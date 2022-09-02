Chewy Asks 11th Circ. To Nix Citation After Worker's Death

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 2, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit should upend an OSHA ruling and vacate a U.S. Department of Labor citation it issued to Chewy Inc. after a worker's death at a Florida facility, the company said, adding that it was unaware of certain safety steps it could have taken after the employee's death. In a brief Thursday, the online pet retailer told the appellate court that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration erred in affirming a citation the DOL issued after an employee died in 2018 while driving a forklift that passed under a horizontal beam of a storage rack. Chewy said an OSHA review...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS