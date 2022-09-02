Albright Tells Intel To Put In The Work On Transfer Bid

By Andrew Karpan (September 2, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas' U.S. District Judge Alan Albright on Thursday appeared largely unimpressed by Intel's objections to discovery requests that followed the tech giant's efforts to transfer a patent lawsuit against it out of his court. If lawyers for Intel Corp. had any problems with delivering evidence to support the Silicon Valley company's desire to leave his court in Waco for Oregon or possibly California, Judge Albright invited them to simply continue litigating against a Dallas-based company called Greenthread LLC in Texas. "If defendant truly believes that the burden of venue discovery is so great, then defendant can withdraw its motion to...

