CIT Backs Most of Commerce's Russia Fertilizer Probe Finds

By Rae Ann Varona (September 2, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday sided with most of the U.S. Department of Commerce's final countervailing duty investigation findings on phosphate fertilizers from Russia but told it to relook at how it calculated price benchmarks. CIT Judge Jane A. Restani OK'd the department's use of a "tier-three" benchmark — which is used when no world market price is available to compare against a government price — saying it clearly explained why it moved up from using a tier-one benchmark, which is derived by comparing a government price to a market-determined price for a good resulting from actual transactions...

