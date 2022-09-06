Untimely Notice Dooms Eatery Owner's Defense For Crash

By Emily Enfinger (September 6, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT) -- State Auto gained a win Friday when an Illinois federal court found that a restaurant owner's untimely notice of a suit stemming from a car crash allegedly caused by two intoxicated patrons relieves the insurer of any defense obligation. U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough said in an opinion and order that restaurant owner Gazmend Rushiti did not have a reasonable justification for waiting nine months to notify his insurer of a suit stemming from a drunken-driving crash allegedly caused by two restaurant patrons. Because the delay was unreasonable, State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co. is excused from defending the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS