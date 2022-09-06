GAO Nixes Another Protest To ICE's $2.6B Medical Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (September 6, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office nixed another bidder's protest at being axed from competition for a $2.62 billion U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement medical deal, saying the bidder hadn't clearly shown how it would coordinate detention clinic staffing. Days after the watchdog denied spurred bidder Spectrum Healthcare Resources attempts to land a contract for nurses, radiologists and other staff for approximately 20 ICE Health Services Corps., the GAO tossed Medical Staffing Services Inc.'s protest, saying the staffing company hadn't sufficiently explained how it would use key personnel for the contract. Medical Staffing Services' staffing plan didn't clearly show how the off-site lead...

