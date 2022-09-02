Feds Say Businessman Tried To Buy Control Of Pacific Atoll

By Pete Brush (September 2, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Chinese entrepreneur and his assistant were charged Friday in New York with bribing officials in the Republic of the Marshall Islands to wrest control over a Marshallese atoll and turn it into a semi-autonomous business zone under their control. Businessman Cary Yan, 50, and his assistant Gina Zhou, 34, are charged in a five-count indictment dated August 2020 and unsealed Friday with offenses including conspiracy, violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering in a case pending before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald. Yan and Zhou are in custody in New York after having been extradited...

