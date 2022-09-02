Loan Co. Parent Beats RICO Suit Alleging Tribal Partnership

By Caleb Symons (September 2, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Baltimore on Friday tossed allegations that members of a North Dakota tribe conspired with corporate partners to run a usurious lending scheme, finding the putative class action "devoid of any facts" needed to prove a violation of U.S. anti-racketeering law. The lawsuit, which residents of seven states filed in April 2020, offers no details of how Cane Bay Partners VI LLLP and its owners ran the lending operation along with tribal members, nor how the business was even structured, according to U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby. With the plaintiffs' claim under the federal Racketeer Influenced and...

