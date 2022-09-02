Apple Beats Suit Over E-Wallet App That Led To Crypto Theft

By Gina Kim (September 2, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday permanently ended a putative class action filed against Apple by App Store users who said their cryptocurrency was stolen after they downloaded a "phishing" app posing as a digital wallet called Toast Plus, ruling that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act defeats their claims. In a 15-page order, U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton tossed, for good, a suit filed a year ago by Maryland resident Hadona Diep and Japanese native Ryumei Nagao, who accused Apple of negligence and violating federal privacy and state consumer protection laws when it allowed the Toast Plus app,...

