Husch Blackwell Adds Health Care Pro, Corporate Pro In Calif.

By James Mills (September 8, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Husch Blackwell LLP is adding two attorneys in California, a corporate transactional expert as a partner in the San Francisco-area office while a health care expert joins the Los Angeles office as a senior counsel. Ericka Curls Bartling, who for the past 15 years has operated her own boutique firm, Curls Bartling PC, in Oakland, California, joins the Husch Blackwell corporate/mergers and acquisitions practice in the Bay Area, the firm announced Wednesday. Additionally, Andrew J. Demetriou, who spent the past eight-and-a-half years at Lamb & Kawakami LLP and was at Jones Day for 19 years prior to that, joins the health...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS