Patent Eligibility Reform May Require A Legislative Approach

By Vincent Shier (September 9, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- On July 25, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal used the director's blog to explain that she will be revisiting the 2019 Subject Matter Eligibility Guidance and requested public comment.[1] Vidal recently issued a Federal Register notice[2] acknowledging "overwhelming interest in this subject matter" and extended the period for providing comment to Oct. 15. In addition, the notice requires that any comments be submitted via the Federal eRulemaking Portal. What does this mean? The answer is, probably not much. First, the director's blog outlines a case that the USPTO is generally providing a consistent result. At least in part,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS