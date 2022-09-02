Outback Franchisee Loses Bulk Of COVID-19 Coverage Appeal

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 2, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Friday refused to revive a major Outback Steakhouse franchisee's claims against Affiliated FM Insurance Co. seeking compensation for pandemic-related losses but said the lower court shouldn't have dismissed with prejudice "unripe" claims for court declarations regarding coverage not yet denied. The panel, which reached its decision without oral argument, said a U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson correctly found that coverage wasn't triggered under the $100 million policy held by Out West Restaurant Group because the franchisee didn't show direct physical loss or damage to its locations. Out West — which operates Outback locations in California,...

