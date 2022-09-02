Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Outback Franchisee Loses Bulk Of COVID-19 Coverage Appeal

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 2, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Friday refused to revive a major Outback Steakhouse franchisee's claims against Affiliated FM Insurance Co. seeking compensation for pandemic-related losses but said the lower court shouldn't have dismissed with prejudice "unripe" claims for court declarations regarding coverage not yet denied.

The panel, which reached its decision without oral argument, said a U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson correctly found that coverage wasn't triggered under the $100 million policy held by Out West Restaurant Group because the franchisee didn't show direct physical loss or damage to its locations.

Out West — which operates Outback locations in California,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!