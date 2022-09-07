Inflation Reduction Act A Boon To Hydrogen, Carbon Capture

By Omar Samji, Gabriel Salinas and Dan Feldman (September 7, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. It is one of the biggest investments in clean energy in history, and a major step toward reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by providing significant tax incentives to multiple clean energy technologies — including solar, wind, hydrogen, nuclear, and carbon capture, utilization and sequestration. Tax credits to incentivize developers of clean energy projects are not new. They have played a crucial role in the growth of solar and wind power facilities across the U.S. The IRA not only expands those tax credits to other low-carbon sources of energy,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS