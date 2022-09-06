5th Circ. Won't Let BP Slip Out Of Scuba Diving Co.'s Suit

By Lauren Castle (September 6, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- BP PLC can't prematurely end economic loss claims brought by a scuba diving company that alleged it lost business because of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, a Fifth Circuit panel found in a partial reversal of a Louisiana federal court. Despite having "exceedingly weak" evidence that boats owned by Loggerhead Holdings Inc. encountered oil from the Deepwater spill during a scuba diving cruise, Loggerhead could still sway a judge or jury to determine that it was harmed by the spill, the Fifth Circuit said Friday. The three-judge panel said the company had raised enough of a factual dispute over...

