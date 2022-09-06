Insurance Implications For Aircraft Grounded In Russia

By Rory Jurman, Peter Lewis and Sarah Anderson (September 6, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to create new implications for insurance companies. On March 14, President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing Russia to place aircraft leased from foreign companies on Russia's aircraft register. The new law acts as a combative response to Western sanctions, allowing Russia to issue certificates of airworthiness for foreign planes. Russia stated that its new law aims "to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of activities in the field of civil aviation."[1] Russia's new law threatens massive losses for insurers in the aviation insurance market. Russell Group, an insurance analytics company, estimates 589 western-built aircraft are currently grounded...

