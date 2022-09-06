Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SD County Needn't Use New Map In Nov. Voting, Judge Says

By Caleb Symons (September 6, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in South Dakota will let county officials use an electoral map this November that he says likely violates the Voting Rights Act by diluting Native American votes, begrudgingly accepting the county's plan to resolve that issue in two years as a sufficient form of relief.

The ruling on Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge Roberto A. Lange means Lyman County will hold a final at-large election for its five-member Board of Commissioners this year before splitting the board into two districts — one of which will be majority-Native — in 2024.

Explaining that he is "entirely dissatisfied" with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!