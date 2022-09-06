SD County Needn't Use New Map In Nov. Voting, Judge Says

By Caleb Symons (September 6, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in South Dakota will let county officials use an electoral map this November that he says likely violates the Voting Rights Act by diluting Native American votes, begrudgingly accepting the county's plan to resolve that issue in two years as a sufficient form of relief. The ruling on Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge Roberto A. Lange means Lyman County will hold a final at-large election for its five-member Board of Commissioners this year before splitting the board into two districts — one of which will be majority-Native — in 2024. Explaining that he is "entirely dissatisfied" with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS