Geron Investors Ink $24M Deal Over Cancer Study Results

By Donald Morrison (September 6, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Geron Corp. investors have reached a $24 million settlement resolving their claims that the biotechnology company and its chief executive officer hid negative results of a clinical trial for a blood cancer drug while earning millions of dollars in a stock offering, according to a recently filed motion for approval of the deal. Cooley LLP and Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP filed a motion seeking preliminary approval of the deal Friday, telling a California federal court Geron has agreed to pay a combined $17 million in cash and $7 million in stock to resolve accusations that it failed to properly explain...

