1st Circ. Rules Against Man Who Blames Shrimp For Paralysis

By Mike Curley (September 6, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has thrown out a suit by a man alleging that he became paralyzed after eating shrimp at a Puerto Rican restaurant, saying the evidence presented isn't enough to support his argument that the restaurant and food distributors should have more closely examined the shellfish before selling and serving it. In an opinion filed Friday, a three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment against Luis González-Cabán, saying that while it did not agree with the Puerto Rico federal court's reasons for granting judgment, the panel would affirm it on other grounds. The suit names as defendants Evaristo Rivera-Berrios, which runs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS