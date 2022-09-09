Bang Energy Says Sony Can't Tie Infringement To Damages

By Carolina Bolado (September 9, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Bang Energy asked a Florida federal court on Friday to end Sony Music's copyright suit over music used in social media videos, arguing that Sony can't show any damages suffered as a result of the alleged infringement or any connection between the videos and Bang Energy's profits. In a hearing in Fort Lauderdale before U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas, Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. — commonly known as Bang Energy or VPX — said Sony has failed to show any damages it suffered from the 297 videos at issue in the case that feature Sony-owned music. "It's not our burden to bring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS