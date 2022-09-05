Signature Litigation Posts £28M Revenue In Latest Results

By Ashish Sareen (September 5, 2022, 6:14 PM BST) -- Signature Litigation LLP said on Monday that it has enjoyed "robust growth" in London and at its other European offices over the past year, fueled by activity in the banking sector and in private equity, insurance and manufacturing. Revenues for the London-based disputes boutique — which also has offices in Paris and Gibraltar — rose to £27.8 million ($32 million) for its most recent financial year, having recorded £27.4 million in 2021. Revenue overall has grown more than 20% since Signature Litigation was founded in 2012, the firm said. Kevin Munslow, Signature Litigation's chief executive, said the firm had achieved its...

